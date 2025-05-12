Operation Sindoor successful because of strong political will: Tripura BJP

Agartala, May 21 (PTI) Lauding the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, the ruling BJP in Tripura on Monday said it had been possible because of a strong political will.

Addressing a press conference, state BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty claimed that at least 20 countries extended support to India in the decisive fight against terrorism.

“Over 100 terrorists were killed and nine terror camps were destroyed as the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor meticulously and precisely," he said.

"Our armed forces achieved a decisive and historic success in Operation Sindoor. It had been possible because of a strong political will. At least 20 countries extended support to India in this decisive fight against terrorism. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor," he added. PTI PS SOM