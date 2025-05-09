Operation Sindoor: Telangana CM donates one month salary to NDF, asks other to follow suit

Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said he would be donating one month’s salary to the National Defence Fund and is considering a similar proposal for Congress MLAs and MLCs against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

“As an Indian first, I have decided to make a very modest contribution of one month’s salary to the #NationalDefenceFund for the efforts of our country’s brave Armed Forces to wipe out terrorism, and safeguard our borders and people,” Revanth Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

Reddy said he requested all his colleagues and party peers, as well as citizens, to join in this drive.

“Let us all stand together, as one, with our forces till our most decisive moment of triumph,” he added.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will consult with Congress MLAs and MLCs and announce the donation, an official release said.

Vikramarka also appealed to MLAs and MLCs from other parties to donate one month’s salary as well, the release added.

Reacting to the CM’s proposal, Congress Lok Sabha member C Kiran Kumar in a post on 'X' said he would also contribute his one-month salary and is requesting his colleague MPs to do the same. PTI GDK SSK SSK ROH