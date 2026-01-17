Operation Sindoor testament to India's military might, PM's political will: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Operation Sindoor was a testament to India's invincible military might, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolute political will and the armed forces' decisive striking power.

The home minister made the comments during his visit to the World Book Fair at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

Shah visited the Vande Mataram Pavilion and Operation Sindoor Pavilion, and a special exhibition on the country's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He said the song Vande Mataram, carried in Anand Math, the literary classic authored by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, inspired millions of Indians to wage the freedom struggle and end British rule. He also urged the general public to visit the fair and distributed copies of Anand Math to children.

"Joined book lovers like me at the New Delhi World Book Fair. Books are the best medium to gain knowledge, and one should continue to read regardless of their age. The habit of reading is fast waning, and I believe that books, whether in digital or print, are still the best way to acquire knowledge," Shah said on X.

The home minister also paid his tribute to the national song, published for the first time in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875.

"Today visited the National Book Trust's Vande Mataram Pavilion in the World Book Fair. As the nation celebrates the 150 years of Vande Mataram, the pavilion showcases the glorious saga of our national song, which stirred freedom fighters with the patriotic fervor to overthrow the colonial rule," he said.

Shah also hailed the prime minister and the armed forces for Operation Sindoor.

"Operation Sindoor was a testament to India's invincible military might powered by PM Modi Ji's resolute political will, decisive striking power of our armed forces and precision intelligence. Visited the Operation Sindoor Pavilion at the New Delhi World Book Fair. The pavilion inspires young generation with patriotism and commitment to the nation," a government statement quoting him said.

The home minister also visited the special exhibition on Sardar Patel at the fair.

"By uniting a country that was fragmented into pieces and building one united India, Sardar Sahib's 150th birth anniversary year is being celebrated, and the Modi government is making his great personality and monumental work immortal in the new generation. This exhibition will further strengthen the resolve among the youth to protect the country and its integrity," he said on X in Hindi. PTI ABS VN VN