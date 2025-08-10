Operation Sindoor testament to tri-services synergy: CDS Gen Chauhan

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Operation Sindoor was a testament to the tri-services synergy and there is a need to continue the reforms, coordination and adaptability to meet the evolving security challenges, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has said.

In an address at the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, the top military officer, without elaborating, also talked about a roadmap for theatre commands to enhance joint capability.

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen joint logistics and integration, the Chief of Defence Staff released the 'Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics', the defence ministry said on Sunday.

This primer marks a step forward in modernising the logistics systems, ensuring that the armed forces are always equipped and prepared for any challenge, it said.

It highlights core areas of logistics integration, digitisation, common provisioning and procurement and integration with national logistics framework, the ministry said in a statement.

The document is aimed at enhancing tri-services logistics coordination, improving efficiency, and ensuring greater organisational effectiveness across the armed forces.

In his remarks, Gen Chauhan also highlighted the transformative changes being pursued in the military to deal with changes in the technology-driven modern warfare.

The Chief of Defence Staff shared strategic perspectives on jointness and integration in the armed forces, and highlighted key takeaways for shaping the future roadmap of integrated operations.

Gen Chauhan's remarks assume significance as the government looks to implement the theaterisation plan.

Under the theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the Army, Air Force and Navy and optimally utilise their resources for wars and operations.

As per the theaterisation plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory.

At present, the Army, Navy and Air Force have separate commands.

The ministry said Gen Chauhan laid stress on the importance of comprehensive capability development, self-reliance and in-depth understanding of the transformative changes being pursued in the military to deal with the disruptive changes in the technology-driven modern warfare.

He highlighted the achievements of the Department of Military Affairs, the functioning of national security committees crucial for decision-making, the implementation of reforms, including organisational restructuring, and the roadmap for theatre commands to enhance joint capability.

Gen Chauhan underscored the importance of continued reforms, coordination and adaptability to meet evolving national security challenges. PTI MPB SKY SKY