Operation Sindoor: T'gana Cong MLAs, MLCs consider donating one month salary to NDF

Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that he is considering a proposal for Congress MLAs and MLCs to donate one month’s salary to the National Defence Fund, against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

The CM held discussions with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in this regard, an official release said.

Vikramarka will consult with Congress MLAs and MLCs and announce the donation, it said.

The Deputy CM also appealed to MLAs and MLCs from other parties to donate one month’s salary as well, the release added. PTI GDK KH