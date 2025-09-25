'Operation Sindoor' to 'Life-Journey' themes to attract pandal hoppers this Durga Puja in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 25 (PTI) A diverse array of themes, from 'Operation Sindoor' and 'Life-Journey' to replicas of ancient Indian temples, are set to captivate pandal hoppers in Jharkhand during this year's Durga Puja, starting September 28.

Artists, mostly from neighbouring West Bengal, are busy giving finishing touches to the marquees, many of which were opened for devotees from Thursday.

Mahashakti Durga Puja Committee (MDPC), Booty More and Netaji Nagar Durga Puja Committee (NNDPC) at Kantatoli in Ranchi showcased the Pahalgam attack and valour of India's armed forces in their pandals this year, with their theme based on Operation Sindoor.

MPDC secretary Arvind Shah said the entire theme of their pandal is Operation Sindoor, to showcase Pakistan's cowardice and the valour of the Indian Army.

"As devotees enter the pandal, a Pahalgam-like view with mountains and greenery will greet them. The terrorist attack on innocent tourists was shown through models. The display also features India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack through models of fighter jets, tanks and the destruction of several establishments in Pakistan," Shah told PTI.

He said the lighting is also based on Operation Sindoor.

"Besides, we will also display a laser show of 4.30 minutes, where events from the Pahalgam attack to Indian forces' response in Operation Sindoor will be showcased," Shah added.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar inaugurated the pandal on Thursday evening.

"The festival is celebrated with pomp and gaiety across the country. Everyone is actively participating in the event, which is a sign of good tradition. I extend my best wishes on this occasion," Gangwar said.

He said over 50 workers from West Bengal gave shape to the pandal, which came up on 50,000 square feet at a cost of around Rs 70 lakh.

NNPDC, Kantatoli, also used the 'Operation Sindoor' theme for its pandal.

"We have highlighted the glory of the Indian army through our theme," Amit Kumar Das, the committee president, told PTI.

The pandal's entrance is designed on the theme of Bharat Mata, while the idol of Goddess Durga is in a fierce form against the backdrop of freedom fighters.

"Inside the temple, we showcased the sacrifice of Indian citizens in the Pahalgam attack and valour of the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor through paintings," Das said.

He said they have erected a 40-foot high pandal. Over 25 workers, who were brought from Contai in West Bengal, are giving final touches to the structure, he added.

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed, India carried out Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Chandrasekhar Azad Durga Puja Committee, which has been celebrating the festival since 1971 near Albert Ekka Chowk, themed its pandal on ‘Life-Journey’.

"The theme depicts the journey from birth to death with a spiritual essence. We try to present themes related to devotion, culture and social messages each year," committee president Ramesh Singh said.

Around 45 artisans from West Bengal worked on the 55-foot pandal built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

"Special attention has been paid to grand decorations and spiritual ambience," he added.

Bharatiya Yuvak Sangh has built a 110-foot pandal replicating Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple at Bakri Bazar. "The idol itself is grand, 36 feet wide and 26 feet tall," committee president Rahul Agarwal said.

Ram Lalla Durga Puja Samiti built a replica of the Swaminarayan temple of Gujarat at the Zilla School Ground, while a replica of Prem Mandir of Mathura was built at Harmu and Tirupati Balaji temple replica was built near Ranchi railway station.

RR Sporting Club at Ratu Road recreated the Vatican Museum through its pandal, erected at a cost of Rs 85 lakh.

Around 160 Durga Puja pandals have been set up across Ranchi district, an official said.

Grand pandals were also built on various themes in other parts of the state.

In Jamshedpur, the Kasidih pandal at Sakchi is themed on Rajasthan, featuring dandiya dances, tableaux on Lord Krishna, and the idol of Goddess Durga.

"The pandal highlights Rajasthani culture across three sectors," said Abhay Singh, patron of Thakur Pyara Singh Dhurandhar Singh Puja Committee.

The pandal of Praveen Seva Sansthan at M-Type in Adityapur Colony of Seraikela-Kharsawan district is a replica of the famous Udaipur Mahal of Rajasthan. The 70-feet high pandal made at an estimated cost in excess of Rs 40 lakh and depicts the art and culture of Rajasthan with paintings and replicas of camels and Rajasthan villages.

In Dhanbad, an eco-friendly pandal was built using over 50,000 earthen pots at Jharkhand Maidan by Satyam Shivam Sundaram Club.

Similarly, a pandal on the theme of the 'Sholay' movie is being built in Dhanbad's Manaitand.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from September 28 to October 2. PTI SAN RG MNB