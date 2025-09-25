'Operation Sindoor' to 'Life-Journey' themes to attract pandal hoppers this Durga puja in J'khand

Ranchi, Sep 25 (PTI) A diverse array of themes, from 'Operation Sindoor' and 'Life-Journey' to replicas of ancient Indian temples, are set to captivate pandal hoppers in Jharkhand during this year's Durga Puja, starting September on 28.

Artists, mostly from neighbouring West Bengal, are busy giving finishing touches to the marquees that start opening for the public from Thursday.

Mahashakti Durga Puja Committee (MDPC), Booty More and Netaji Nagar Durga Puja Committee (NNDPC) at Kantatoli in Ranchi showcased the Pahalgam attack and valour of India's armed forces in their pandals this year, with their theme based on Operation Sindoor.

MPDC secretary Arvind Shah said they have designed everything right from lighting to main pandal on the theme of 'Operation Sindoor' with an objective to showcase the cowardice act of Pakistan, valour of the Indian Army and incite patriotism among people.

"As devotees enter the pandal gate, they will get a Pahalgam-like view such as mountains and greenery. The terrorists' attack on innocent tourists was shown through models. The display also features India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack through models of fighter jets, tanks and the destruction of several establishments in Pakistan," Shah told PTI.

He said the lighting decoration is also based on Operation Sindoor. "Besides, we will also display a laser show of 4.30 minutes, where events from the Pahalgam attack to Indian forces response in Operation Sindoor will be showcased," Shah added.

The MPDC's pandal is set to open to the public on Wednesday evening.

He said over 50 workers from West Bengal gave shape to the pandal, which came up at around 50,000 square feet at a cost of around Rs 70 lakh.

NNPDC, Kantatoli, also took up 'Operation Sindoor' theme for Puja pandal.

"We have highlighted the glory of the Indian army through our pandal theme that is Operation Sindoor," Amit Kumar Das, the committee president, told PTI.

He said the entrance gate leading to the Pandal has been designed on the theme of Bharat Mata, while the idol of Maa Durga was depicted in fierce form, and a view of freedom fighters, who had been hanged during the freedom movement, was showcased in the background of the idol.

"Inside the temple, we showcased the sacrifice of Indian citizens in the Pahalgam attack and valour of the Indian army in Operation Sindoor through paintings being made by artistes from West Bengal," Das said.

He said they have erected a 40-foot high pandal. Over 25 workers, who were brought from Contai in West Bengal, are giving final shape to the structure, he added.

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed, India carried out Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Chandrasekhar Azad Durga Puja Committee, which has been celebrating Durga Puja since 1971 in the heart of the city near Albert Ekka Chowk, has designed the entire pandal on the theme of 'Life-Journey', where the journey from birth to death has been depicted.

"The theme offers an experience of various stages of life with a spiritual essence. It has been the committee's tradition to present different themes each year related to devotion, culture and social messages," the committee president Ramesh Singh told PTI.

He said that over 45 workers from West Bengal are working to give finishing touches to the theme in a 55-foot high pandal, which was built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

"Special attention has been paid to grand decorations and spiritual ambience," he said.

Bharatiya Yuvak Sangh, one of the prominent Durga Puja committees of Ranchi, has built one of the biggest pandals, which is a replica of Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia, at Bakri Bazar. The structure of the pandal is around 110-feet-high.

"The idol is also very grand with a width of 36 feet and height of about 26 feet," the committee president Rahul Agarwal said.

Ram Lalla Durga Puja Samiti built a replica of Swaminarayan temple of Gujarat at the Zilla School Ground, while a replica of Prem Mandir of Mathura was built at Harmu and Tirupati Balaji temple replica was built near Ranchi railway station. RR Sporting Club at Ratu Road recreated the Vatican Museum through its pandal, erected at a cost of Rs 85 lakh.

Around 160 Durga Puja Pandals have been set up across Ranchi district, an official said.

Grand pandals were also built on various themes in other parts of the state.

In Jamshedpur, the pandal at Kasidih in Sakchi is being built on the theme of Rajasthan in three sectors.

The first sector features tableaus and images of Dandia dances performed during Navaratri while the second sector showcases pictures and tableaus depicting the life of Lord Krishna. The third sector is having the idol of Goddess Durga, said Abhay Singh, patron of Thakur Pyara Singh Dhurandhar Singh Puja committee.

The pandal of Praveen Seva Sansthan at M-Type in Adityapur Colony of Seraikela-Kharsawan district is a replica of the famous Udaipur Mahal of Rajasthan. The 70-feet high pandal made at an estimated cost in excess of Rs 40 lakh and depicts the art and culture of Rajasthan with paintings and replicas of camels and Rajasthan villages.

In Dhanbad, an eco-friendly pandal was built using over 50,000 earthen pots at Jharkhand Maidan by Satyam Shivam Sundaram Club. Similarly, a pandal on the theme of the 'Sholay' movie is being built in Dhanbad's Manaitand.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from September 28 to October 2. PTI SAN RG