Operation Sindoor was declaration of India's strategic resolve: J-K LG

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) Asserting that Operation Sindoor showcased India's unwavering resolve against terrorism, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called upon the people to commit themselves to guiding Jammu and Kashmir towards greater heights of development and prosperity.

In a message on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Sinha conveyed his greetings and good wishes to every citizen of the Union Territory and also paid tributes to the architects of the Indian republic, whose wisdom, courage, and sacrifice secured the country's freedom and gifted the nation a Constitution rooted in the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

"I offer special commendation to the brave personnel of our armed forces, paramilitary forces, and the J-K Police. Their unwavering vigilance, courage, and sacrifice stand as a shield for our people, enabling us to live in an atmosphere of peace, security, and harmony," he said.

The lieutenant governor expressed his sincere gratitude to all personnel of the armed forces, police, paramilitary units, and civil administration who upheld the nation's pride through their duty, dedication, and bravery during Operation Sindoor.

"Following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam (in April last year), Operation Sindoor emerged as a defining moment in India's national security doctrine. India made it unequivocally clear that any terrorist attack on its soil would be treated as an act of war. Operation Sindoor was not merely a military action; it was a declaration of India's strategic resolve," he said.

He also commended the exemplary courage and professionalism displayed by the personnel of the army, police and the CRPF. "Through Operation Mahadev, they eliminated the three Pakistani terrorists involved in the attack and delivered justice for the dignity of our mothers and sisters.

I further appreciate the police for uncovering a nationwide terror network last October-November and preventing several attacks in time. They are India's true heroes, and I am proud of them," Sinha said.

"Let us commit ourselves to guiding Jammu and Kashmir towards greater heights of development and prosperity. We must harness and consolidate our collective strengths to accelerate economic progress with unwavering determination," the lieutenant governor said calling for renewed purpose and collective determination.

He emphasised that by reinforcing established areas of excellence and creating robust, future-ready infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir, it was essential to pursue with courage and consistency the new and emerging engines of growth.

He said that the institutions of higher education must prepare themselves for a future driven by constant innovation, technological proficiency, and a dynamic entrepreneurial ethos.

"Let us set our sights on a leadership role in the knowledge-based economy and in information technology. Let us resolve to ensure that every citizen, especially our youth and women, has fair access to quality education, healthcare, and equal opportunities to fully realise their potential," Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor urged everyone to rise to their responsibilities with sincerity and selflessness and work for the greater good of society, while reaffirming a steadfast dedication to building a strong, prosperous, and developed India. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL