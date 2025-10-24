Operation Sindoor's BSF heroes to greet PM Modi at Ekta Diwas parade in Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive a ceremonial salute during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade in Gujarat from 16 BSF personnel who won gallantry medals for their participation in Operation Sindoor, officials said on Friday.

This parade will take place in Kevadia, Gujarat, on October 31 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the nation's first deputy prime minister and home minister. Patel is remembered for his pivotal role in unifying the country after Independence.

"The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event to be held on October 31 at Ekta Nagar in the Narmada district of Gujarat is going to be extremely special this time. The day and the event are symbolic of the unity and harmony of our great country," BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary said during a curtain raiser press conference here.

As with previous years, the events will be held against the backdrop of the statue of Sardar Patel, the world's tallest statue at 182 metres, which was inaugurated by Modi in 2018.

Chawdhary stated that the prime minister will officiate as the chief guest of the event, where the 16 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who were part of Operation Sindoor, besides the five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel honoured with the Shurya Chakra, will participate in the parade.

Officials noted that these personnel will be sitting atop a moving vehicle during the parade.

The BSF personnel were decorated with the police medal for gallantry (GM) on Independence Day for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by the three defence forces along with the BSF along the western border, targeting terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10. This operation was in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Two additional BSF personnel were posthumously awarded the military-issued Vir Chakra for their bravery during Operation Sindoor.

BSF chief Chawdhary mentioned that a total of 10 tableaux from various central, state, and Union Territory police forces will be featured in the parade, along with brass bands from different police forces, highlighting "unity in diversity." The prime minister will also receive a guard of honour from a contingent led by a woman officer, he added.

A special highlight of the event will be a demonstration by two Indian breed BSF dogs - Riya, a Mudhol hound, and Lily, a Rampur hound. These dogs have been trained for high-risk operations, such as descending from a helicopter with a commando and river rafting.

The parade will conclude with a cultural program showcasing 900 artists performing various Indian classical dances.

"The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations aim at highlighting the spirit of national unity, harmony and patriotism, inspiring citizens to embrace these values. All citizens are encouraged to actively participate and be part of this grand and auspicious celebration," Chawdhary said.

The parade contingents will be drawn from the BSF, CRPF, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB), along with police forces from states of Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and the NCC.

The event will also feature cavalry and camel-mounted contingents, an airshow by the Surya Kiran planes of the Indian Air Force and some unarmed combat drills, according to a government statement.