Operation Sindoor's success testament to India's might, innovations in defence sector: JK LG

Jammu, May 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday attributed the success of Operation Sindoor to India's capabilities and innovations in the defence sector, adding that the military strike showcased the nation's scientific might. Flagging off the Physics Bharat Yatra from Udhampur, Sinha highlighted that Operation Sindoor has demonstrated India's scientific prowess. “It has shown that our scientists, defence personnel, and jawans are second to none in the world. This victory is a tribute to their dedication. It is also a vindication of our steadfast commitment to self-reliance.” Sinha maintained that India's military might reflects the scientists' resolve to comprehensively strengthen national security and drive the country’s economy on a growth trajectory.

“The success of Operation Sindoor reflects India’s indigenous defence capabilities, innovations in the defence sector, and technological advancements. Our scientists are unwavering and determined to make historic strides in new areas of science and technology,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The LG lauded the initiative being spearheaded by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers and the National Anveshika Network of India under the leadership of physicist Padma Shri Dr H C Verma to foster experimental science learning and ignite curiosity, creativity, and scientific temper among students.

Observing that the yatra will cover every district of India, Sinha asserted that it will unify diverse regions under a shared mission to revive the joy of learning science.

“When science is deeply woven into the fabric of society, it not only fosters innovation but can also significantly shape the direction of a nation by improving the quality of life for the entire society,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Highlighting how under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s approach towards 'Atmanirbharta' has fundamentally changed, Sinha stated, "Our scientists know that India cannot depend on others to defend her. We have developed our own indigenous capabilities, and our successful strike is a symbol of a resurgent India.” Emphasising the need for bringing new scientific advancements to classrooms and laboratories, the Lieutenant Governor urged the teaching community and educational institutions to provide young researchers with a broader canvas and bigger goals for experimentation.

The Lieutenant Governor also called upon Indian scientists and engineers around the world to consider returning home, assuring that conditions are now favourable for pioneering inventions and that they can significantly contribute to India's scientific and economic leadership.

“The confluence of Science, Spirituality, and Sanskar has powered India’s global standing. We are strategically investing in scientific and technological advancement to make India a leading global scientific power", he said.

He further said that the scientists, innovators, and researchers are determined to reclaim ancient glory and build a developed India by 2047.

"It is our national resolve,” the Lieutenant Governor said. PTI AB AB MPL MPL