'Operation Suraksha': 151 narcotics cases registered in night-time crackdown

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) The City Police have registered 151 cases related to the sale and consumption of narcotic substances since December 2025 as part of a special night-time crackdown titled 'Operation Suraksha'.

According to an official press note, the special drive, undertaken jointly by city police stations and the Central Crime Branch (CCB), targets anti-social elements who gather at public places during the night and engage in unlawful activities.

Under Operation Suraksha, officers and staff of the CCB along with local police personnel conduct night patrols on a daily shift basis in sensitive areas across the city.

During these patrols, individuals disturbing public peace, provoking others, possessing deadly weapons, and habitual rowdies involved in immoral and illegal activities are identified and booked.

"From December 2025, during night-time special operations, 151 cases related to the sale and consumption of narcotic substances have been registered across various police stations," police said.

Police said that since December 2025, as many as 1,280 cases have been registered under the Karnataka Police Act against persons disturbing public peace in sensitive areas.

The individuals concerned were also counselled and warned to prevent repeat offences.

The operation also led to the execution of 39 warrants issued by various courts against absconding accused persons.

One case was registered under the Arms Act, and eight rowdy elements were booked under various sections of BNSS.

During the special drive, police searched 215 houses of rowdy elements across the city.

"Since the commencement of this operation, incidents of chain snatching, mobile snatching, and other related crimes in Bengaluru city have come under control," the release claimed. PTI GMS SA