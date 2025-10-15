Operation to capture Nilgai and Blackbucks commences in Shajapur district

Shajapur (MP), Oct 15 (PTI) With an aim to address the issue of crop damage caused by wild animals such as Nilgai and Blackbuck, a 21-day-long capture operation is being conducted in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh with the assistance of experts from South Africa, an official said on Wednesday.

The operation commenced after permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the in-principle consent of the state government, according to Shajapur Collector Riju Bafna.

The operation aims to resolve the long-standing problem of Blackbucks and Nilgais damaging farmers’ crops in the region.

As part of the initiative, 100 Nilgai and 400 Blackbucks will be captured using the Boma method, in collaboration with South African experts, and relocated to the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and other national parks across the state.

Six sites have been designated for the Blackbuck operation and four for Nilgai capture within the district, the collector said.

To ensure smooth execution, Bafna has assigned various district officials to manage crowd control, maintain law and order, and provide necessary support at the designated Blackbuck capture sites.

Accordingly, the Superintendent of Police will deploy adequate police personnel to maintain law and order and manage crowds throughout the operation.

The collector has directed the concerned officers to coordinate closely with Forest Department officials at the selected sites and provide full support while fulfilling their responsibilities during the entire operation. PTI COR MAS NSK