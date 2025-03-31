Operation to continue till last terrorist neutralised in Kathua: DIG

Jammu, Mar 31 (PTI) Jammu-Kathua Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shiv Kumar Sharma on Monday reaffirmed the police force's commitment to eliminating every terrorist operating in the hills of the region, saying the ongoing operation in Kathua district would continue until the last terrorist is neutralised.

He urged the citizens living along the border to report any suspicious activity as the police rely on information from the public.

"The operation is underway and as long as a single terrorist remains, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will continue in its mission. Our force is dedicated to eradicating terrorism to ensure Jammu and Kashmir remains safe," Sharma told reporters in Reasi.

The DIG emphasised the collective effort of security forces and said, "Our operations conducted in coordination with the Army, CRPF and other forces are underway. We are working as a team and the search operations will continue." Lauding the bravery of police personnel, he said, "The nation salutes the courage of our officers who face bullets without flinching and embrace martyrdom yet they never waver in their commitment to restoring peace and normalcy." Sharma visited the family of policeman Tariq Ahmad who, along with three of his colleagues, lost his life fighting terrorists in Kathua on Thursday.

Praising the fallen officers, he said, "These brave personnel sacrificed their lives to create a secure environment in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Police will never step back from its duty." The DIG particularly acknowledged the heroism of officers Balvinder, Jasveer and Jaswant, saying "had they not led the team in engaging the terrorists, the attackers could have fled elsewhere, causing greater destruction".

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, Sharma said, "We met with the families of the martyrs to offer our condolences and assured them that the entire nation stands with them. Their courage and sacrifice have made every citizen and police officer of Jammu and Kashmir proud." He emphasised the unwavering morale of the forces and said, "Like their families, we too feel the loss of our brave jawans. We provide excellent training and our personnel fight with determination on the ground. Our morale is high and we are prepared to face every challenge".

He said the forces will never back down and will continue to fight for the safety of people.

"With an international border to guard, we rely on information from the public and urge citizens to report any suspicious activity," Sharma said.

Saluting the mother of the fallen officer, he said, "We honour the mother who gave birth to such a brave son. Even under a hail of bullets, he stood his ground and embraced martyrdom.

"His sacrifice has made every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir and the police force proud. We are forever indebted to his bravery," Sharma said.