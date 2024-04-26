Operation to hunt down terrorists in J-K's Baramulla enters 2nd day as firing resumes

Srinagar: The operation to flush out terrorists following a gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district entered the second day as firing resumed on Friday, officials said.

Advertisment

Fresh exchange of firing took place between security forces and terrorists on Friday morning at the site of an encounter at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the Sopore area of north Kashmir, they said.

The encounter broke out on Thursday during which a civilian identified as Farooq Ahmad was injured near the site of the gunbattle.

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area, the officials added.