Operation to rescue 5-yr-old Aryan from borewell in Dausa enters day 2, camera captures movement

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) The operation to rescue five-year-old Aryan stuck at 150-feet depth entered day two on Tuesday, with rescuers saying they last observed movements through a camera around 2 am, 13 hours after he fell into the borewell in Dausa district.

The rescue team is digging a parallel borewell to reach him, while also supplying him oxygen through a pipe.

Efforts are also being made to pull out the child with the help of a rope and some other equipment.

The rescuers have deployed several earthmovers and tractors to dig the parallel hole, an official said.

Aryan fell into the open borewell while playing in an agriculture farm in Kalikhad village. The incident occurred at around 3 pm and rescue operation began one hour later. PTI SDA TIR TIR