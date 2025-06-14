Operations against Maoists yielding significant successes: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Jun 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that large-scale operations against Maoists are being conducted across the state and its bordering areas, yielding significant successes.

Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of ASI Satyaban Kumar Singh (34) of 134th CRPF battalion, who was killed in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation along the Odisha-Jharkhand border on Saturday morning.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in honour of the slain jawan at the headquarters of 133 battalion of CRPF in Ranchi.

Speaking to reporters, Soren, "The incident is deeply saddening. We are with the family of the jawan at this time of grief." "Large-scale operations have been carried out across Jharkhand and its bordering areas for the last several years and significant successes have also been achieved," he added.

Gangwar also expressed grief over the incident and termed it painful.

He said efforts are being made to eliminate Naxalism in the country by next year and forces working for this actively.

The CRPF official, who hailed from Kushinagar in UP, was part of a team that was conducting a search operation in the Saranda forest at the inter-state border for explosives robbed by Maoists from a stone quarry on May 27, police said.

He sustained injuries on his left leg when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded around 6 am near K Balang village in Odisha's Sundergarh district, they said.

He was taken to a hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to the injuries, officials said.

The search operation was being conducted by a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Odisha Police.

About 5 tonnes of explosives were robbed from a stone quarry in Sundergar's Banko by Maoists. While three-fourths of the explosives have been recovered so far, the security forces continue their search for the remaining gelatin packets, officials said. PTI SAN SAN ACD