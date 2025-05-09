Operations on BKC-Worli stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3 to commence from Saturday

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that the underground stretch of Metro Line 3 between the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli will commence operations for the public from Saturday.

He said the final phase between Acharya Atra Chowk and Cuffe Parade will be inaugurated in August.

Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rode on the underground corridor from BKC to Siddhivinayak Temple stations in the afternoon.

Speaking to reporters after the 10-minute ride, Fadnavis said the BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk stretch will be open to the public Saturday morning.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited when the final phase between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuff Parade stations will be operational in August.

Fadnavis said the Colaba-BKC-Aarey line is the longest underground metro line in the country, and the project was an "engineering marvel" as the corridor passed beneath the Mithi River and densely populated areas like Girgaon.

Phase 2A of Metro Line 3, also called Aqua Line, is 9.77 km long, and its tunnel has been built through the rockbed underneath the Mithi River.

It will have six stations, namely, Dharavi, Shitaladevi, Dadar West, Siddhivinayak, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk. PTI KK ARU