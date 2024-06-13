Operative of gangster Deepak Tinu held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) An operative of jailed gangster Deepak Tinu, who is an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been arrested, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Vijay, a resident of Memandpur in SAS Nagar. He has a criminal background with several heinous crime cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, the official said.

Police also recovered a pistol along with five cartridges from his possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Yadav said acting on the reliable inputs, the anti-gangster task force of the Punjab Police laid a trap near Gagan Chowk on the Rajpura-Chandigarh Highway and arrested him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was tasked by his jailed handlers to kill members of the rival Bambiha gang.

Assistant Inspector General Sandeep Goel said in 2018, Vijay fled to Malaysia, and while staying there, he got a jeweller killed in Ambala City by gangster Ankit Bhadu.

Bhadu was later killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police in 2019. PTI CHS RHL