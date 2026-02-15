Ophthalmological body lauds young Jharkhand retina surgeon for winning Rhett Buckler trophies

Ranchi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Ophthalmological Society felicitated young Jharkhand retina surgeon Dr Bibhuti Kashyap for creating history by becoming the only surgeon globally to win two Rhett Buckler Trophies in a single year, often dubbed the 'Oscars' of surgical retina.

This award is represented by an eight-pound, 24-carat gold-plated statuette made by RS Owens, the same company that produces the iconic Academy Awards trophies.

"Winning two awards at the prestigious American Society of Retina Specialists is a big achievement. We are proud of him," All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) president Dr Partha Biswas said at the Jharkhand Ophthalmological Society (JOS) annual convention here on Saturday night.

AIOS vice president Dr Mohan Rajan termed Dr Kashyap as a "shining star" of Indian ophthalmology.

"Winning the trophy is considered a lifelong dream for any retina surgeon -- and Dr Kashyap did it on debut, having become an ASRS member only in February 2025," another AIOS office-bearer said.

Dr Kashyap clinched the coveted Rhett Buckler Trophy, awarded for the best surgical retina video submitted globally.

JOS said Dr Kashyap is the only surgeon in the world to win two Rhett Buckler Trophies in a single year at the annual conference of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2025 annual meeting held in California, US.

At the ASRS annual convention, a special 'film festival' segment showcases surgical videos submitted by retina specialists from across the world, highlighting rare, complex and innovative procedures. Winners are selected based on surgical excellence, innovation and documented outcomes.

"By securing two trophies in a single year -- an unprecedented feat -- Dr Kashyap has set a new global benchmark in the highly specialised field of vitreoretinal surgery. The achievement has brought recognition not only to Kashyap Memorial Eye Hospital but also to Jharkhand and the country," an expert said.

Dr Kashyap was also an invited speaker at the 6th World ROP Congress 2025, the largest international forum dedicated to Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), held once every three to five years, as well as at FLORetina-ICOOR 2025, one of the most influential retina congresses globally.

At the World ROP Congress, he delivered the first-ever advanced ROP management podium presentation from Jharkhand and Bihar.

His talk, titled AIM-ROP, presented real-world data on Fluorescein Angiography-based management of 200 eyes of premature infants at risk of irreversible blindness due to deviations in treatment protocol interpretation and disease activity assessment. PTI NAM ACD