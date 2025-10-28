Opium husk valued over Rs 50 lakh seized in J'Khand's Hazaribag, 4 arrested

Hazaribag, Oct 28 (PTI) Police have seized more than 200 kg of opium husk valued at over Rs 50 lakh and arrested four people in this connection in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, an officer said on Tuesday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bishnugarh, B N Prasad said that Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan received a tip-off about opium peddlers on way from Ranchi to Punjab with large consignment of opium husk.

A trap was laid at the 15-mile point on NH-33 under Charhi police station limits on Monday evening and a truck loaded with opium husk and a four-wheeler was stopped, Prasad said.

Four people were also arrested in connection with the case, he said.

The SDPO said, "The accused tried to escape, leaving the vehicle but police chased them and arrested all four. On interrogation, the arrested persons gave information about some more peddlers. We are trying to conduct raids and arrest those persons." He said a case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act, and they were sent to jail.

The Hazaribag police have launched a massive drive against the drug, and this haul was stated to be part of this campaign.