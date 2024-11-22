Opium worth Rs 2.5 lakh seized in Jharkhand, 3 women held

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 22 (PTI) Three women were arrested on Friday after 1.5 kg of opium was recovered from their possession in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

A police officer said the women were held at Daltonganj railway station.The women were planning to take the contraband worth Rs 2.5 lakh to Chandigarh, the officer said.

RPF inspector Banarasi Yadav said, "A team of RPF personnel deputed at the station for the security of passengers noticed that a woman was carrying a bundle of suspicious items." "As they approached the woman, two other women accompanying her started running away," Yadav said.

At this, the personnel grew suspicious and caught all three, he added. PTI COR SAN SBN SBN