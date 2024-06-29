Oppn accuses CM Shinde of misleading Legislative Council over Shaktipeeth Expressway

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) The opposition on Saturday attacked the Maharashtra government over the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway and said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had misled the Legislative Council on the issue.

Congress MLC Satej Patil said the CM had assured the corridor would not be forced on people but the state government at the same time had sent a proposal to the Centre for its approval.

The Upper House witnessed heated arguments, following which it was adjourned for 10 minutes, but leaders of the opposition parties refused to budge from their stand.

Raising the issue, Patil said, "The Shaktipeeth Expressway was planned on February 7 and declared as a state highway on February 28 this year. The land acquisition notice issued on March 7 informed that 27,000 acres of land will be needed for its construction. The expressway will connect 17 religious places in the state." "The design work has been given to one Monark company that did similar work for the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, which is in a mess with technical faults. Is the state government now imposing the same company with a new highway project?" he asked, adding sarcastically that officials who identified so much land and flyovers for this highway should be given "some award for such efficiency".

Patil claimed there is no demand for such a highway from the people but the state government is keen to build it.

"Is it because some construction company has paid a hefty amount through electoral bonds? Why are certain companies getting such red-carpet treatment," Patil asked in the Legislative Council.

Replying on the issue, PWD minister Dada Bhuse said, "CM Shinde has already assured the people that this project will not be forced on them. If there are any queries, the government will hold a meeting and address it." The answer, however, did not satisfy the opposition, with Patil stating that Bhuse was not saying if the project would be cancelled.

"The Maharashtra government has sent a proposal to the Union environment ministry seeking clearance. The state government should withdraw the proposal that is sent to Delhi," Patil said.

Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe then intervened and asked Bhuse to hold a meeting with elected representatives and farmers 15 days after the session got over, to which the minister agreed.

Refusing to accept the suggestion, Patil said, "This government seems to have learned no lesson after losing 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state. If it is in self-destructive mode then the Maharashtra government should go ahead and push for this project. The government will pay a heavy price of it in the coming (assembly) polls." The proposed 802-km-long Shaktipeeth Expressway will connect Pavnar in Wardha district (in the Vidarbha region) to Patradevi in the coastal Sindhudurg (in Konkan). The expressway will pass through 12 districts before entering neighbouring Goa.