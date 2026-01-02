Oppn accuses Speaker Narwekar of interfering in nomination process for BMC polls

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress on Friday accused Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of violating the model code of conduct in force for civic polls, interfering in nomination process and tampering with CCTV footage linked to the exercise.

The allegations related to filing of nominations by candidates on December 30 at the Returning Officers' (RO) office in Colaba, which was handling forms from three wards, for the January 15 polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The nomination process ended on December 30.

Narwekar, the BJP MLA from Colaba in South Mumbai, dismissed the charges as "baseless" and politically motivated. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday sought a report from civic chief Bhushan Gagrani following claims by some candidates that returning officers in Colaba refused to accept their nomination forms.

Some candidates who failed to submit their nominations in Colaba have alleged Narwekar pressurised local officials to not accept forms of some contestants. They claimed Narwekar's attempt was to filter out potential candidates who could have damaged the prospects of the election of three BJP candidates who are relatives of the Speaker.

Narwekar was present at the RO office to support official BJP candidates.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed CCTV footage linked to filing of nominations on December 30 at the RO office had gone missing.

"This is a very serious matter. What answer will Rahul Narwekar give me? His political journey began in the Shiv Sena. As per my information, CCTV footage after 4 pm (on Dec 30) has been removed. How can the Assembly Speaker's CCTV footage go missing?" the Rajya Sabha MP asked.

He claimed ministers had been calling election officials despite the model code of conduct being in force, and said nomination papers of Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates were rejected in large numbers, particularly in Thane.

The Congress, a Shiv Sena (UBT) ally, separately alleged that Narwekar violated the polls code and interfered in nomination process of Opposition candidates. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal demanded registration of a criminal case against the Narwekar.

In a letter addressed to State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, Sapkal alleged Narwekar threatened Opposition candidates who were filing nomination papers and used the police machinery to prevent them from submitting their forms.

Sapkal sought action against around 70 officers and staff members from the Assembly Speaker's office, alleging they were actively involved in campaigning for Narwekar's relatives who are contesting the civic elections.

According to the Congress leader, Narwekar's brother Makrand, sister Gauravi Shivalkar and sister-in-law Harshada have filed nomination papers as BJP candidates from wards 225, 226 and 227 in Colaba.

He claimed that around 5 pm, while the nomination process was underway, Opposition candidates attempting to file papers against BJP contestants were threatened through the police and prevented from submitting their forms.

The MPCC president described the incident as a serious abuse of power by a person holding a high constitutional post and said it amounted to interference in democratic process.

Sapkal alleged the Speaker exerted pressure on the administration to block Opposition candidates and intimidate them.

Stating that such conduct from a constitutional authority amounts to an attack on democracy, Sapkal urged the SEC to demonstrate that the rule of law prevails in Maharashtra and take strict action in the matter.

Meanwhile, former MP Haribhau Rathod on Friday claimed Narwekar objected to his presence when he had gone to file his son's nomination in Colaba for the civic polls.

Talking to reporters, Rathod alleged that the Speaker was present at the RO office on December 30 until 5 pm and even instructed officials to slow down the processing of nomination forms.

"All of Narwekar's threats and remarks are on record. If anything happens to me, those recordings will be the proof. He also threatened me," the former MP claimed.

A video that has surfaced on social media shows Narwekar purportedly saying, "How can you have police protection and still want to protest here? I will have to remove your protection tomorrow." Narwekar is then heard instructing one of his colleagues to call the joint commissioner of police (Protection), Mumbai, and saying, "On what grounds have you been given police protection? There should be no security for you. You don't deserve it." "What is the threat perception to Haribhau Rathod? He is in Mumbai and planning to stage an agitation here. Withdraw his security immediately. As the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, these are my instructions to you," Narwekar purportedly said.

Narwekar rejected the charges levelled by the Opposition parties and insisted it was his responsibility to take note if any individual tried to pressurise others, but denied any wrongdoing.

"When I accompanied BJP's official candidates to the returning officer's office, some people gathered outside and were creating a scene. I requested the police to warn them. I know nothing more about the incident," Narwekar said.

He denied any role in missing CCTV footage, saying, "If I was not there, how will I appear in any footage? Such baseless allegations have no meaning." Narwekar asserted that it was wrong to question the motives and actions of SEC officials and accused the Opposition of making allegations to divert attention from an impending defeat. PTI MR ND ARU RSY