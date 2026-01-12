Oppn against G RAM G without any valid reason: BJP Rajasthan chief

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore on Monday hit out at the Congress over its protests against Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme saying the opposition was opposing reforms without any valid reason.

Rathore said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has been renamed "Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)", resulting in the acronym VB-G RAM G.

"What is wrong with the change and why do Congress leaders have objections to the word 'Ram'?" he asked.

Rathore called the Congress protest "issue-less" and alleged that it was aimed only at misleading the public and creating unnecessary disruption.

The Congress has been opposing the new scheme while accusing the Centre of weakening the MGNREGA.

Rathore alleged that the Congress was turning baseless issues into political protests merely to create noise and advised its leaders to introspect and correct their approach.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened the MGNREGA by linking it to the vision of a developed India, curbing corruption, increasing the number of workdays and ensuring wage payments within 15 days. How many of these steps could be considered wrong?" he asked.

Highlighting the features of the VB-G RAM G scheme, Rathore said every rural family has now been guaranteed 125 days of employment per year. He said wage payments have been mandated within 15 days of completion of work, with provisions for compensation in case of delays.

"Gram panchayats and gram sabhas have been given primary responsibility for planning and implementation, while emphasis has also been laid on skill development, self-employment and entrepreneurship," he said.

Rathore alleged that job cards were issued improperly, scams took place and workers' wages were siphoned off during the previous Congress governments.

He claimed that a former Congress minister had publicly admitted irregularities in the MGNREGA. PTI SDA KSS KSS