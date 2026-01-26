Oppn alliance a 'blackmail front', born out of fear: Stalin at DMK's women's meet in Thanjavur

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), Jan 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Monday launched a scathing attack on the opposition alliance, labeling it a "blackmail alliance" formed out of fear of central agencies like the IT department and the CBI.

Addressing the DMK's women's regional conference here, he said, "It is a selfish alliance formed by AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami to protect himself from legal cases. The BJP thinks they can rule Tamil Nadu from Delhi using puppets, but the people will give them a fitting reply." The NDA comprises AIADMK, BJP, TMC-M, IJK, PMK (Anbumani faction) and a few other parties.

Stalin also utilised the platform to counter recent remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding women's safety in the state. Dismissing the Prime Minister's claims as false propaganda, the DMK chief cited a report by a private firm stating that seven of the top 25 safest cities for women in India, including Chennai, Coimbatore, and Trichy are located in Tamil Nadu.

The CM contrasted this with the situation in Manipur, where he claimed the double engine government, which he referred to as a "dabba engine (Tamil colloquial word often meaning useless engine)", had failed to prevent violence that resulted in at least 260 deaths and the displacement of over a lakh people.

Claiming that drugs were spreading in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, Tamil Nadu remained a fortress of the Dravidian movement and social justice, he said.

"I rely on women and youth to counter the false propaganda of the opposition," Stalin said, tasking the women present at the gathering to take the welfare schemes meant specifically for them door-to-door.

"Men can only reach the doorstep, but women can enter the kitchen and the hearts of other women; women are the power house," he added.

He also said a campaign journey will take place from February 1 to March 8 (International Women’s Day). "We will also hold public meetings until February 28, and a massive state conference with 10 lakh people will be held in Trichy on March 8." Highlighting the achievements of the Dravidian Model government, Stalin mentioned that his first signature as the chief minister was for free bus travel for women. He listed various welfare measures, including the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' providing monthly grants to 1.3 crore women, and the 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme which supports five lakh female college students. He also noted that 70 per cent of local body representatives who won through reservations were from women's self-help groups.

The CM concluded by stating that the upcoming Assembly election is a battle between the NDA and the people of Tamil Nadu.

"DMK is the party that truly works for the people, and the Secular Progressive Alliance is ready for victory. I trust the people of Tamil Nadu more than myself," he added.

The event, conceptualised by DMK MP Kanimozhi, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and senior ministers including K N Nehru and A Raja.