Oppn alliance bound to fail as it can not agree on leader, lacks common ideology: Vijayvargiya

Indore, Aug 30 (PTI) BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will fail as there is no consensus on its leader and no common ideology.

Advertisment

He was speaking to reporters here ahead of the meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai over the next two days.

The country's history shows that an alliance of parties with different ideologies never succeeds, the BJP leader said.

"There is no consensus on the leader of the INDIA alliance. All of them present themselves as the leader of the alliance. When all these people are leaders, how can the alliance succeed?" Vijayvargiya added.

Advertisment

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark that the Centre's decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200 was the impact of only the two meetings of the alliance, he claimed that scores of women were raped and eight to ten people were killed in her state between the two meetings.

"Banerjee should first answer us about these criminal incidents in her state,” Vijayvargiya said.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeting the Narendra Modi government over China `grabbing' land in Ladakh, he claimed that "we have proof of how much financial assistance Rahul Gandhi has taken from China so far." "He should first explain why he has so much friendship with China and why it is spending so much money on him....It is unfortunate that the opposition in India speaks the language of our enemy country,” Vijayvargiya added.

On some Congress leaders' claim that Rahul Gandhi will become the next prime minister, the BJP general secretary said there could not be a better joke than this on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival. PTI HWP MAS KRK