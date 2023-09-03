Oppn alliance's primary agenda is complete eradication of Hindu dharma: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday launched a scathing attack on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and the INDIA coalition over his comments against 'Sanatan Dharma', alleging it is clear that a complete eradication of Hindu dharma is the primary agenda of the opposition alliance.

Describing the DMK leader's remarks as "hate speech", the BJP also urged the Supreme Court to take action against him in accordance with the law.

The party's reaction came after Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said that such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Home Minister Amit Shah also accused opposition INDIA coalition parties and Udhayanidhi Stalin of insulting 'Sanatan Dharma' for votebank and appeasement politics.

Dubbing the INDIA bloc as "ghamandiya gathbandhan", Shah, who was addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, said the alliance can go to any extent for votebank politics but "the more they talk against 'Sanatan Dharma', the less they will be visible".

“This is not a statement given in isolation. It has a complete consequential sequence,” Trivedi told a press conference here, coming down heavily on the DMK leader.

“The DMK leader's remarks within 48 hours after the 'Ghamandia' alliance's meeting in Mumbai has exposed the real character of the 'dukandaar of mohabbat ki dukaan (owner of the shop of love),” Trivedi said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition INDIA bloc.

“It is clear that a complete eradication of Hindu dharma, Sanatan Dharma, is their primary agenda,” he alleged.

Dubbing the INDIA bloc as "ghamandiya gathbandhan", Shah, who was addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, said the alliance can go to any extent for votebank politics but "the more they talk against 'Sanatan Dharma', the less they will be visible".

BJP spokesperson Trivedi alleged that the Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement was not accidental but “absolutely intentional”. Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks were “actually well-thought out, well-written, with a proper design and conclusion” as he was reading out from a paper with him, he said.

“Who wrote that paper for Udhayanidhi? What role did ghamandiya gathbandhan (arrogant opposition alliance) play in this?” he asked.

Trivedi described DMK leader's remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma' as “utterly damaging, violence-provoking hate speech” and urged the Supreme Court to take action in accordance with law.

“Unequivocally, it is the case of hate speech. I hope that the Supreme Court will be keeping an eye and having a strict vigil against hate speech, and it will take appropriate step in this matter,” he said, adding, “We do not have any ray of hope from any government of this ghamandiya gathbandhan”.

The BJP spokesperson said 'Sanatan' is a Sanskrit word and so is Dravida, which was used by Adi Shankaracharya. All the frameworks of vedantic philosophy emerged from southern India which is called “Dravid” land in Sanskrit.

“Dravida is not a Tamil word. It is a Sanskrit word which has been misappropriated by Britishers,” he said and called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to remove “this poison in this Amrit Kaal” The INDIA coalition does not just want to eradicate 'Sanatan Dharma' but also "to destroy the entire development" brought in by the Modi government, he alleged.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman also attacked Udhayanidhi Stalin over the issue.

“Sworn by the Constitution of India, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin calls for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma, like mosquitoes. On the dais, listening without protest is Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu. President of Tamil Nadu Congress says purpose of alliance is to destroy Sanatana Dharma,” Sitharaman said in a post on X.

“I.N.D.I.A against Hindus!,” she charged. Union minister Anurag Thakur hit out at the INDIA coalition, saying a mere name change of the opposition alliance cannot hide the hatred it harbours against 'Bharat' and its rich culture.

“A name change from UPA to GHAMANDIA can't hide the truth that this unholy alliance of corrupt people has not stopped hating Bharat, its rich culture and syncretic Sanatan Dharma which has been connecting the nation since ages,” the information and broadcasting minister said on X.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also condemned the opposition alliance over the DMK leader's remarks.

“I deplore I.N.D.I.A leaders comparing Sanatan Dharma to dengue, malaria and saying that it should be eradicated,” Rijiju said in a post on X, adding, “We believe in 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' not Nafrat Ki Dukan".

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai too slammed the DMK minister for his "malicious ideology".

"Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism. The best you can do is to hold a mic in an event like this & rant out your frustration!" he posted on X.

Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy dubbed the DMK a "cancer" and said such remarks from the ruling Dravidian party were nothing new. His party would decimate the DMK, he claimed.

After his remarks led to a furore in social media with BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya stating the DMK leader has called for "genocide" of 80 per cent population who follow 'Sanatan Dharma', Udhayanidhi Stalin rubbished that accusation.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said on X: "I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma." Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion, he said. "Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality," he said. PTI PK KVK KVK