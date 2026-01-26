Oppn BJP, JD(S) in K'taka to protest against alleged insult to Guv, other issues

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (PTI) Opposition BJP and JD(S) will hold a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, demanding the suspension of some Congress legislators for allegedly "insulting and disrespecting" Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot during the joint sitting of the state legislature last week.

The protest is also on a host of issues including demand for Minister R B Timmapur's removal in connection with alleged Excise Department scam, alleged law and order failure in the state and lack of security for women.

"Tomorrow (January 27) BJP and JD(S) will protest in the backdrop of insult and disrespect to the Governor, who is the constitutional head of the state, by Congress legislators as he was leaving the legislative Assembly after attending the joint session of the legislature. We have demanded for the sacking of MLCs B K Hariprasad and S Ravi, and MLAs Sharath Bachegowda and Pradeep Eshwar," Opposition's Chief Whip in the Legislative Council N Ravikumar said on Monday.

He said a protest will be held in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha (Secretariat) on Tuesday morning.

Leaders of opposition in both Assembly and Council -- R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, state BJP chief B Y VIjayendra, JD(S) floor leader Suresh Babu and Boje Gowda, legislators from both parties are likely to attend the protest on Tuesday.

In a high drama in Karnataka Assembly, the Governor on January 22 refused to read the state-prepared address to a joint session of the state legislature and concluded his customary speech in just three lines, evoking a sharp reaction from the Congress government in the state.

As the Governor proceeded towards the exit door after concluding his three line speech, some ruling party legislators, including MLC Hariprasad, tried to gherao him by shouting slogans. They were removed by the security staff.

Ravikumar said that the protest will also focus on issues such as demanding the immediate arrest of local Congress leader Rajiv Gowda, who is accused of abusing a woman Municipal Commissioner in Sidlaghatta, recently. "He has not been arrested even after 15 days since the incident happened," he said.

Ravikumar also demanded for a detailed investigation and arrest of those behind setting a fire to a "model house", located in a private residential layout belonging to party MLA Janardhan Reddy in Ballari, by using minors, as he alleged conspiracy behind it.

Further, Koppal Congress MP Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal's alleged statement teming the rape and murder of a foreign woman as a minor incident, Congress' false propoganda and protest against central government's new employment guarantee law VB G RAM G, will also be among the issues that will be highlighted during the protest tomorrow. PTI KSU SA