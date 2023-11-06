Oppn bloc INDIA falling apart, says Rajnath; asks people not to let MP become 'ATM of Congress'

Bhopal, Nov 6 (PTI) The opposition bloc INDIA was falling apart as its constituents are fighting each other, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Addressing public meetings in Gwalior (rural) and Bhojpur (Raisen) Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, he asked the people to ensure the state "does not become the ATM of the Congress".

All Congress governments were tainted with corruption and some of its ministers have earlier gone to jail, while there is not a single charge of graft when it comes to the Bharatiya Janata Party governments, he claimed.

Since the BJP's base was expanding and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was getting stronger, opposition parties came together to the form Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), he said.

"They formed the alliance just to oppose Modi. But despite coming together, they are not united. They are contesting elections against each other," he said.

The INDIA bloc is like "Bhanumati ka kunba" (motley group without cohesion), he added.

Incidentally, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress had a spat over seat sharing for the MP Assembly polls. Both are fighting polls separately despite being part of the INDIA bloc.

Attacking the administrative abilities of the Congress, Singh said it was getting tough for the party's governments in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh to give salaries to its employees in time.

"No one can have such complaints under BJP rule. The BJP knows the art of running governments. We consider the janata (public) as 'janardhan' (lord) while the Congress considers their families as janardhan. We consider serving people as our sacred duty," Singh claimed.

Madhya Pradesh was a "BIMARU" state in 2003, when the BJP came to power, but was now a rapidly developing one, he said, adding the ruling party had done in a few years what the Congress couldn't in more than 50 years. PTI ADU BNM BNM