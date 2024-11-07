Oppn 'bluffing' by assuring Rs 3,000 monthly aid to women: Ajit Pawar

Pune, Nov 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday claimed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was "bluffing" by promising Rs 3,000 per month to women in the state if the opposition alliance comes to power after the November 20 state polls.

Talking to reporters here, NCP leader Pawar noted that when the Mahayuti government offered Rs 1,500 per month to women under its Ladki Bahin Yojana, the opposition questioned its feasibility.

The MVA alliance, comprising Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, on Wednesday promised Rs 3,000 per month to women in Maharashtra.

Responding to the MVA's guarantee, Ajit Pawar said the opposition was resorting to "bluffing" by making such promises.

He said the decision to give Rs 1,500 (per month) under the Ladki Bahin Yojana was made because it was feasible.

"Today, if they claim to give Rs 3,000 per month to women, the expenditure may reach Rs 90,000 crore. They are also promising Rs 4,000 per month to unemployed youth, and if there are one lakh unemployed youth who benefit, the expenditure on that scheme will be around Rs 40,000 crore," he pointed out.

"So, Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be needed for these two schemes, while the state budget is Rs 7 lakh crore. How will they manage salaries, pensions, and interest on loans?" the deputy CM said.

Asked about RBI's reported concerns over such promises by state governments, Pawar said, "It is their opinion as they view the state's finances from their perspective. We are public representatives, and while running a pro-people government, we have to take along the marginalised people." To a query whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold a public rally for him in his Baramati assembly seat in Pune district, Ajit Pawar said, "No. I do not want anyone's rally in Baramati. Instead, it is more important to hold rallies in other parts (of the state)." On him not attending the Diwali Padva celebration organised by his uncle Sharad Pawar's family at the latter's Govindbaug residence in Baramati, the deputy CM said he had organised a separate event to ensure distribution of crowd.

"It was done to ensure that people can go home early after meeting us and there is no need to derive any other meaning out of that event," he said.

Asked about his views on Sharad Pawar hinting at retirement from parliamentary politics after his Rajya Sabha term ends, Ajit Pawar said he does not know about it.

The deputy CM, however, added his past experience was "different", alluding to the senior Pawar offering to step down as party chief in May 2023 but later continuing on the post.

To a question, Ajit Pawar said he will attend NCP candidate Nawab Malik's poll rally as his party has given ticket to him from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat in Mumbai.

"Only allegations have been levelled against him, how can he be held guilty before the charges are proven?" he said.

Notably, NCP's ally BJP has decided not to campaign for Malik, who had been arrested in a money laundering case and is also accused of having links with people close to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Asked about BJP leader Pravin Darekar's statement that his party would not support Malik's campaign, Ajit Pawar said it is their prerogative to decide on it. PTI SPK GK