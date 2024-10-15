Oppn changing colours like chameleon, it's now objecting to single phase polls: Bawankule

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday accused the opposition of changing colours like chameleons, and said they are now even opposed to holding the state assembly elections in a single phase.

According to him, the same opposition had earlier objected to holding the Lok Sabha elections in multiple phases.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that the Maharashtra assembly polls will be held in a single phase on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23.

Reacting sharply to Maharashtra opposition parties' allegation that the BJP ensured that the state election schedule will be in its favour, Bawankule said the opponents were changing colours like a chameleon.

Speaking to reporters today in Nagpur, he said, "Be it Jayant Patil (of NCP-SP) or Vijay Wadettiwar (of Congress), they had earlier criticised the Election Commission for holding Lok Sabha polls in five stages." "The same EC is now conducting polls in one stage in the state, but the opposition parties criticised that move as well. They are changing colours like a chameleon. They have basically conceded their defeat before the election," he said.

Soon, the opposition will level allegations of tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs), he taunted.

"We are already prepared for the polls. We will clinch a big victory," the BJP leader said.

When asked about the BJP's meeting scheduled to be held in Delhi on Wednesday, he said, "The meeting will be held with senior party leaders to discuss the seats that we are going to contest. We will also make a presentation before the party's central election committee." PTI ND NP