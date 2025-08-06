Oppn claims tussle in Maharashtra govt over BEST GM post; govt denies claim of 2 orders

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) The Urban Development (UD) department never issued any order assigning the charge of general manager, BEST, to IAS officer Ashwini Joshi, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday following claims that two officials were appointed to the same post by different departments.

The Opposition claimed that while the General Administration Department headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave the charge to GST commissioner Ashish Sharma, the UD department headed by deputy CM Eknath Shinde appointed additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Joshi to the post, exposing the "tug of war" in the ruling alliance.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking provides electricity as well as public bus service in Mumbai.

As per the official clarification, the post of BEST GM, held by SVR Srinivas, fell vacant as he retired on July 31 upon attaining superannuation.

The GAD issued an order the same day allowing the charge to be reassigned "under advise of the Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department".

Amidst this administrative transition, BEST Workers' Union announced a protest march demanding timely disbursement of gratuity payments, and "to manage the situation effectively," the Urban Development department initiated the process to "temporarily" assign the post to Ashwini Joshi until regular orders could be issued by GAD, it said.

But before it could be finalized, the GAD issued a fresh order on August 5, assigning the charge to Ashish Sharma, the statement said.

No official notification was ever issued assigning the role to Ashwini Joshi, it said.

Normally, when this post falls vacant, the municipal corporation immediately assigns the charge to an additional commissioner till a regular GM is appointed by the GAD, a government official told PTI.

Earlier in the day, state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal shared two orders on X, saying, "1 post, 2 orders, 2 leaders, is this a double gang war of the double engine government?" A "gang war" is ongoing between Fadnavis and Shinde over the transfer of officials, he claimed, adding that in view of this struggle to appoint people in "lucrative positions," the public is left wondering whether it is a government or a turf war.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar also took potshots at the BJP-led government over the issue. "As soon as the post of General Manager in BEST became vacant, it seems a race has begun between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to place 'their' person in this position," he wrote on X.

The tug-of-war within the Mahayuti alliance has come out in the open, he said, quipping that BEST staff is waiting to see when two chairs will be placed in the GM's cabin. PTI MR KRK