Oppn condemns killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, questions govt 'silence'

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Opposition parties on Sunday condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes and questioned the Centre's "silence", with the Congress saying that it shows the Modi government's "abdication of moral leadership".

Opposition leaders also criticised the Centre's foreign policy and said the government's response to the war unleashed on "friend" Iran has been a "betrayal" of India's values, principles and interests.

Slamming the killing of Khamenei, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the targeted assassination of the leadership of a sovereign nation by the "so called leaders of the democratic world" and the killing of multitudes of innocent people is "despicable" and deserves strong condemnation.

She also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she hopes that having "genuflected" before Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, the PM makes every effort to bring all Indian citizens in the affected countries back home to safety.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi termed the killing as an "immoral and unlawful act" and expressed hope that the central government would play a role in halting the war.

Questioning the government's silence over the developments in West Asia, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said it is a "complete betrayal" of all that India has stood for. "The silence of the Modi Govt on the targeted assassination of Ayatollah Khameini and other Iranian leaders demonstrates its abdication of moral leadership and its reluctance to say anything remotely critical of the US and Israel. It is a complete betrayal of all that India has stood for. India has never before looked this weak," Khera said in a post on X.

CPI leader D Raja said that the US-Israel "nexus represents evil in its most naked form".

"To now assassinate a sitting head of state is to strip the so-called rules based order of its last pretence. Sovereignty clearly applies only to those aligned with Washington," Raja said in a post on X.

"The silence of the Government of India and Prime Minister Modi is disturbing. Iran has been a friendly, time tested partner, supportive on Kashmir and balanced within the OIC. India’s strategic investment in Chabahar Port, crucial for access to Afghanistan and Central Asia bypassing Pakistan, is directly jeopardised by Iran’s destabilisation," he said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the central government should clarify its stance over the issue.

"Our country's government should clarify its stance on this international issue and state whether it stands with war or with peace, and, as a neutral country, what diplomatic efforts it is making to stop the war and restore peace.

"The killing of humanity along with human beings is extremely regrettable. Every country should behave responsibly," he said on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Not even a tweet to express words of condolence about the death of the Supreme Leader of Iran besides being Shia community’s religious leader by the GoI? As a sovereign nation we have had good long standing relations with Iran, why should we be silent in expressing condolence? AAP leader Sanjay Singh attacked the prime minister over the issue.

"Modi ji, what happened today? You had declared a national mourning for the death of Iran's President. You're not even mustering the courage to tweet a single condolence for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, because America is responsible for it," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The country doesn't need such a cowardly prime minister who is a puppet of Trump," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, various parties, including the ruling National Conference, also deplored the US-Israel attacks on Iran.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep concern over the developments in Iran and appealed for calm amid widespread protests.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest," his office said in a post on X.

Expressing "profound anguish" over the assassination of Khamenei, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah urged the administration to handle the situation with sensitivity and discretion, ensuring that those who wish to mourn are able to do so respectfully.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the killing of Khamenei marks a "deeply tragic and shameful" point in history.

Taking a swipe at Modi, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said India's foreign policy under the "self-styled Vishwaguru" stands brutally exposed, notwithstanding all the grandstanding on it by the cheerleaders of the PM, led by himself.

"PM Modi visited Israel on February 25-26, 2026, at a time when the entire world was aware that a US-Israel military attack on Iran for regime change was imminent. The assault began just two days after Mr. Modi left Israel, where his speech to the Knesset was a display of shameful moral cowardice," Ramesh said on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slammed the BJP-led Centre for its stand following the US-Israeli attack on India's "friend" Iran that claimed the life of Khamenei and raised questions about its foreign policy.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said that Iran's becoming weak is also dangerous for India because if the US and Israel control the West Asian country, their steps will move towards India.

In a post on X, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "US-Israel-Iran war is very shameful and it is not going to stop; UN has lost its meaning." Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the US. State media reported that the 86-year-old was killed in an air strike targeting his compound in downtown Tehran.

The Congress on Saturday condemned the attacks launched on Iran by the US and Israel, and called upon the Indian government to help bring the hostilities to an end and ensure the safety of all Indians in the Middle East.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with Trump calling on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979.