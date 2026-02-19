Oppn creates din in MP assembly over Indore water contamination deaths; govt admits 22 died so far

Bhopal, Feb 19 (PTI) Opposition Congress created a ruckus in the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday over the deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore and demanded the resignation of two state ministers, with the state government admitting in the House that the crisis has claimed a total of 22 lives.

Notably, in the "death audit" report submitted to the MP High Court last month, the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government had said that 16 people died in December 2025 due to an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by consumption of contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore. The Congress, however, has been claiming that 35 people have died.

Due to the uproar, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar had to adjourn the House twice.

The budget session of the MP legislative assembly is currently underway.

On Thursday, the House functioned smoothly for a while during the Question Hour. However, as soon as the issue of deaths due to the waterborne disease outbreak in Indore came up, and the Congress demanded the resignation of two ministers and Indore mayor.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar termed the incident a failure of the system and demanded the resignation of Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla.

He claimed that while 35 people have died in Indore due to the contaminated water, the ministers responsible were sitting in the House.

"These ministers should resign on moral grounds," Singhar said.

The LoP termed the compensation of Rs 2 lakh each given to the deceased as inadequate, and demanded that the amount be increased to at least Rs 4 lakh.

Congress members began creating a ruckus and shouting slogans demanding the ministers' resignations.

Amid the din, health minister Shukla admitted that 22 people have died in Indore due to water contamination.

"A total of 22 deaths have been officially confirmed due to acute diarrhoea since December 21, 2025," he said.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh each had been paid to the kin of the deceased, he said.

He told the assembly members that a total of 459 people were hospitalised, and some of them are still undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was present in the House, said the matter was above politics and there should be no opposition in it.

"A senior administrative officer found guilty in this case has been suspended, and as far as compensation is concerned, the government will not back down, and it could even be increased to Rs 4 lakh or Rs 5 lakh," he said.

Despite this, the Congress members continued to protest. Consequently, Tomar adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

When the proceedings of the House resumed after the first adjournment, the opposition members sat near the Speaker's podium and began shouting slogans again.

Tomar repeatedly requested the agitating members to return to their seats and allow the business of the House to be transacted. However, as the uproar continued, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.