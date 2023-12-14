Opposition demand statement from govt on Parliament security breach

New Delhi: Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday raised slogans demanding a statement from the government on the issue of Parliament security breach.

Speaker Om Birla said the security of the Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

"It is our jurisdiction," he asserted.

The slogans were raised during the Question Hour.

"All have condemned it. We need to be careful...we should not give passes to those who create disturbances," Union minister Rajnath Singh told the House.

In the old building too, incidents of throwing paper and "jumping" have taken place, he said.

There is no need to create disturbance in the House, Singh said.