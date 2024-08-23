Oppn demands exemplary punishment for Nagaon gang rape accused

Guwahati, Aug 23 (PTI) Raising questions over the law and order situation in Assam, the opposition parties led by the Congress on Friday demanded exemplary punishment for those behind the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.

The Mahila Congress staged a demonstration in front of the state party headquarters here.

"Such incidents make us fear that such a thing could happen to any of us. The chief minister has said 23 such rapes have happened in the last few months. Women are not safe at all," said state Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur who was leading the demonstration.

"The chief minister is trying to create Hindu-Muslim divide among rapists. Whatever religion be a rapist of, exemplary punishment through fast-track court should be handed down," she said.

Noting that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also holds the Home portfolio, Borthakur questioned whether he had the moral right to be in the chair after the recurrence of such incidents.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah posted on X, "The police as well as the public have to keep a close watch that the culprits behind the Dhing incident do not go unpunished." He demanded exemplary and quick punishment in the case to serve as a deterrent in the future, while also praying for the recovery and well-being of the survivor.

The girl was allegedly assaulted and raped by three persons while she was returning home from her tuition on her bicycle in Dhing area of Nagaon on Thursday night, police said.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, in a post on X, wrote, "Strongly condemn the horrific Dhing incident. The police must swiftly investigate, apprehend the culprits, and ensure they face exemplary punishment to prevent such brutal acts in the future. Praying for the victim's recovery and strength for the family in these challenging times." AIUDF's Dhing MLA Aminul Islam expressed concern over the growing number of rape cases.

"Whenever such incidents happen, different NGOs and organisations protest. The Kolkata hospital case has rattled us all. Yet, it happened here yesterday as it is happening in different parts," he said.

He emphasised the need to create awareness in society to curb such crimes while demanding stringent punishment for the culprits.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, an MLA, demanded the trial be conducted at a fast-track court within three months.

"The rapists should be arrested immediately and meted out exemplary punishment -- either life imprisonment till they are alive or death penalty," he said.

"If Assamese women are not safe in Assam itself, what type of government is Himanta Biswa Sarma running," he questioned.

State Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Bhaben Choudhury also demanded an exemplary punishment for the culprits.

Ruling BJP MLA Manab Deka said the society must come out against crimes against women.

"There must be awareness among the people. The opposition also has a role to create this awareness, especially in areas where they enjoy majority support," he said. PTI SSG SSG SOM