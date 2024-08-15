Oppn demands Himanta's resignation after seizure of 'bomb-like substances' on I-Day

Guwahati, Aug 15 (PTI) With the seizure of "bomb-like substances" from at least eight places after the banned ULFA (I) claimed to have planted 24 bombs across Assam, the opposition on Thursday demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for "total failure" of his government.

On the other hand, Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, requested ULFA (I) chief Paresh Barua to come to the negotiation table to discuss their problems and demands.

"Assam's descent into chaos is appalling! Despite overwhelming support, the BJP-led government has failed to deliver. CM @HimantaBiswa's obsession with 'jihad' rhetoric has distracted from pressing issues, compromising security and development," Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah said in a post on X.

The bomb plantings at various places in Assam by ULFA (I) exposes glaring intelligence and security lapses, he added.

"Where was the CM when duty called? Hundreds of lives and decades of economic progress were at stake! It's time for accountability and action, not empty slogans. It was the good sense of ULFA that they didn't carry out their mission. Awesome Assam? This is Awful Assam, led by inept leadership! A lousy leader is ruling the state," Borah said.

Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi strongly condemned the act by ULFA (I) and said that it is trying to create an atmosphere of terror in Assam.

"It is strange that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his police had no clue about the bombs. Our only demand is CM-cum-Home Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must resign immediately for failing to provide a secure environment in the state," he added.

Gogoi said that the bombs did not explode at the mercy of ULFA (I) only and it proved that any group can plant bombs at any place across the state to kill people.

"There is no existence of police and law and order. The Assam government has totally failed," the MLA said.

Sarma did not react to findings of the bombs and security lapse at all when asked by reporters on the sidelines of an official function.

"Tatas have brought semiconductor industry to Assam and many such investments are in the pipeline. After many years, the state is witnessing an atmosphere of progress and development. I request ULFA (I) chief Paresh Barua not to create such an environment that the investment atmosphere is destroyed," the CM said.

Assam has almost 14 lakh unemployed youths and if industries do not come here, the youths go to outside the state to become security guards in other places, Sarma said.

"I hope that no subversive acts will be carried out to discourage investors in Assam," he added.

The chief minister further said that any problem can be solved through dialogue.

"I had earlier also stated and today again humbly request Paresh Barua not to hamper the development journey of Assam," he added.

Police have unearthed "bomb-like substances" from at least eight places, including two in Guwahati, after the banned ULFA (I) on Thursday claimed to have planted bombs in 24 locations to trigger serial blasts across Assam on Independence Day. PTI TR TR ACD