Oppn demands Odisha excise minister's resignation over liquor deaths

Bhubaneswar, Aug 23 (PTI) Odisha Assembly witnessed a ruckus for the fourth consecutive day on Friday with opposition BJD and Congress both demanding the resignation of Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan over liquor deaths in Ganjam district.

As soon as the House assembled for Question Hour at 10.30 am, opposition MLAs of the Biju Janata Dal and the Congress trooped into the well and raised slogans demanding the resignation of the excise minister. They held the BJP government responsible for the spread of spurious liquor in Ganjam and other parts of the state.

The state government has already announced an RDC (revenue divisional commissioner) probe into the liquor deaths in Ganjam district as demanded by the BJD but the regional party demanded the excise minister's removal on moral grounds.

At least two persons died and 13 others were under treatment at MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur after consuming spurious liquor in Chikiti area in Ganjam district on Monday night.

While the opposition members were staging an agitation in the well of the House, two BJD MLAs attempted to climb Speaker Surama Padhy's podium, forcing her to adjourn the House till 11.30 am. The women MLAs of the opposition party also tried to forcibly enter the Speaker's podium through the staircase.

As the House resumed at 11.30 am, Zero Hour was held and both government and opposition agreed to hold a debate on the issue.

"The government is claiming a lot of things including action against liquor mafia. But in reality, the current dispensation can do little except changing names of the previous government's schemes," Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik said, while alleging a nexus between the incumbent government and the liquor mafia.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam said, "The excise minister should tender his resignation on moral grounds after the death of two people in the liquor-related incident. Instead of regulating the spurious liquor, there is a flood of illicit alcohol across the state." "We are forced to stage agitation in the House as the government has failed to answer questions on illicit liquor trade. This issue is not limited to one area but affects the entire state. Our protest will continue," Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta said.

BJP MLA Purna Sethi slammed the Opposition over disruptions since beginning of the second half of the session on Tuesday.

"This is simply indiscipline. They (opposition) have no interest in taking up people's issues. Their only intention is to stall the proceedings. They continued creating ruckus despite the government agreeing to their demand for an RDC probe into the hooch tragedy," Sethi said.

Defending the excise minister, the treasury bench members pointed out that Harichandan had visited the affected people at the hospital and made arrangements for their proper treatment. The government has suspended two excise department officials and also transferred the excise superintendent of Berhampur.

They said that the state government has launched a drive against illegal liquor sale and arrested more than 100 people. PTI AAM AAM ACD