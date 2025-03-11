Oppn disrupts Assembly objecting Cong workers appointment to guarantees implementation panel

Bengaluru, Mar 11 (PTI) Protests and repeated disruptions marred the proceedings of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, with opposition BJP and JD(S) strongly opposing the appointment of Congress leaders and workers to the state, district, and taluk-level committees set to up to oversee implementation of the government's five guarantee schemes.

Accusing the government of curtailing the powers of the legislators by appointing a parallel committees and appointing Congress workers -- as presidents, vice-presidents, and members -- to oversee the implementation of guarantees, the opposition asserted that money from the state exchequer cannot be used to pay honorarium to these party workers.

The opposition staged a protest from the well of the House urging the government to cancel all these committees, and if there is a need for such committees to oversee the implementation of the schemes, it should be headed by the MLAs and not by the Congress workers, despite Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's assurance that the cabinet will look into the demand.

The government's decision to extend the facilities of the Cabinet Minister and the Minister of State to the president and five vice presidents of the state level committee; also paying a monthly honorarium of Rs 40,000 and Rs 25,000 to the presidents of district and taluk-level committees respectively, has come under intense criticism from opposition.

While the vice president of the district committee is paid Rs 10,000 monthly honorarium, a pay of Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,000 is paid as a sitting fee for the members of district and taluk level committees respectively.

There is a president, five vice-presidents and 31 members in the state-level committee. While the district-level committee has a president, five vice-presidents, and 15 members; and the taluk level committee has a president, and 14 members.

During the Question Hour, JD(S) MLA Krishnappa M P raised the issue and asked as to why the government had appointed Congress workers to the implementation committee.

He said, "Are there no Legislators and officials?... can the state exchequer amount be given to Congress workers like this? Several programmes have been implemented by various parties in this country, but never were party workers appointed for its implementation. This is wrong. This is illegal..." Several BJP and JD(S) members also joined in supporting Krishnappa and targeting the government.

BJP MLA Sunil Kumar said the government hesitates to hike the salary for Anganwadi and Asha workers, but Congress workers appointed to guarantee implementation committees are being given big salaries, "what does this mean?" "All these schemes are being implemented online, through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), then what is there for these committees to do?" he asked.

Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, alleged that after Shivakumar became the Congress president, there was no difference between the government and the Congress party, "the money from here (govt) is being taken there (Cong).

"How is the taxpayers money being used to pay the Congress party workers? Let them pay party money to its workers if they want. On what basis have these appointments been done? Under what rule? What are their qualifications for being appointed to these committees? Whose money is being paid as perks to them? This is nothing but loot," he said.

At this point, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda accused the opposition of doing politics on the issue. This triggered a sharp response from opposition benches, leading to heated arguments between the ruling and opposition sides.

Intervening, Shivakumar said, "it is the will of the government. The party workers who brought this government to power have the right to implement the programmes of this government." As the chaos continued, Speaker U T Khader adjourned the House for some time.

When the House resumed, Krishnappa said the MLAs oversee the implementation of the government schemes in their respective segments, and formation of these committees by ignoring the legislators is illegal.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, accusing the opposition, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of opposing the guarantee schemes, said until this Congress government is in power, it is impossible to stop these guarantee schemes.

The opposition is unable to digest that Congress workers have been given the opportunity to oversee the implementation of Rs 52,000 crore worth schemes. "The rights and powers of the legislators will not be curtailed at any cost. There is a demand that the legislators headed committee should oversee the implementation of these schemes. It is not a decision which I can take here. We will discuss in the cabinet and inform, but as of today, we stand committed with our workers, they are doing their job...," he said.

Strongly rebuking the government, Ashoka warned that the opposition will obstruct the passage of the finance bill. "Why should we approve money being paid for the enjoyment of Congress workers from the state's exchequer?" MLAs are elected and their powers shouldn't be curtailed, he said, urging the government to "cancel these committees. May have five to ten members to the committee, but it should be headed by MLAs." As Minister Priyank Kharge pointed out that in Maharashtra, RSS workers are being appointed as personal assistants to BJP Ministers there, it led to heated exchanges between the Congress and the opposition. Following which, both the BJP and JD(S) members trooped into the well of the House and began their protest.