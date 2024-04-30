Oppn diverting attention from development work by claiming BJP will change Constitution: Shinde

Thane, Apr 30 (PTI) The Opposition's claim that the BJP will change the Constitution is a ploy to deflect attention from the agenda of development and work done by the government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday.

Recalling how Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were jailed for 14 days for "chanting " Hanuman Chalisa and the arrest of journalists under the erstwhile MVA government, Shinde said it was the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA that murdered democracy.

"The opposition is unable to think about which allegations they want to raise against us. They are claiming that the Constitution will be changed (if BJP wins a third term at Centre) because they want to deflect the attention from development and the work done by us," Shinde told reporters. PTI PR NSK