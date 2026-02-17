Oppn has opened 'shop of lies', it has no issues to raise: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched an attack on the opposition saying they have no real issues to raise and have opened a "shop of lies".

Saini told reporters here that the opposition was also trying to mislead the people on the recent Indo-US trade deal and asserted that the traders, industrialists and people of the state are happy with the deal.

He said that as the opposition has no real issue to raise, they are trying to spread rumours to mislead the people.

Replying to a question, Saini said MoUs worth around Rs 5,000 crore were signed during his recent visit to Japan.

He said that major international industrial players have expressed interest in investing in Haryana and concrete steps are being taken to facilitate them.

Saini said that out of the 10 proposed Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) announced in the previous budget, sites for six have already been identified and construction is progressing rapidly.

He said that the upcoming state budget is expected to introduce several new pro-industry policies.

Saini, targeting the opposition, said that they are spreading false propaganda about industries shutting down and attempting to create fear among the people of Haryana.

The reality, he said, is that Haryana's industrial growth has accelerated rapidly in recent years and the state is now counted among the country's major industrial hubs.

Emphasising the prime minister's "clear intent and decisive policy framework", he said the opposition remains unwilling to acknowledge the scale and speed of development achieved in recent years.

Taking a dig at the BJP rivals who raise questions on his recent visits to Punjab, the chief minister alleged that both the Congress and AAP governments have mismanaged Punjab's finances, whereas Haryana remains number one in fiscal management.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government in Punjab in the 2027 assembly polls and will uplift the economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Seeking to clarify the opposition's allegations regarding the selection of many youths from other states through the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), the chief minister said that he has said this earlier too that the Haryana government is committed to providing jobs purely on a merit basis.

He said that youth from Haryana also secure jobs in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and other states and likewise, candidates from other states can be selected in Haryana based strictly on merit and transparency.

Saini, meanwhile, said that this year, the government has provided jobs to 36,000 youth based on merit. Currently, recruitment for 12,500 vacancies is underway, including 5,500 positions in the police department, he said.

Replying to a question regarding at least seven people dying due to liver-related ailments at a village in Haryana's Palwal district, Saini said that the government is fully alert and has formed teams to investigate the matter. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those affected, he said.

Saini, meanwhile, said that the growing public support for the BJP stems from people's faith in the vision, integrity and leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He said the continued mandate for the BJP at both the Centre and in Haryana reflects confidence in what he described as a stable and coordinated "double engine" government.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said that its policies lacked direction and failed to uplift the economically weaker sections.

In contrast, he maintained, the BJP governments at the state and national levels are committed to transparency and accountable governance. PTI SUN KSS KSS