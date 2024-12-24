Oppn is politicising every incident: Fadnavis on Beed sarpanch murder case

Nagpur: Vowing that no person would be allowed to bully the people in Beed district where a village sarpanch was recently murdered, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Opposition wanted to politicise every incident.

He was responding to a reporter's question about state BJP legislator Suresh Dhas demanding the arrest of local NCP leader Valmik Karad in the case. Dhas also stated that the CM himself should become guardian minister of the district.

Fadnavis said he, along with deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, will decide who would become the guardian minister.

"But nobody would be allowed to act like a bully in Beed," assured the CM who also holds the home portfolio.

Asked about NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule stating that she feels fear in the state in the aftermath of the events in Beed and Parbhani, he said, "I think Maharashtra is safer than any state in the country. It does not behove (Opposition) to politicise every incident. They want to politicize every incident and create enmity between communities." Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted from near a toll booth and tortured to death by some persons on December 9. Police have so far arrested four persons in the case.

According to the investigators, one of the accused, Vishnu Chate, had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from an energy company that had installed a windmill in the district, and threatened to stop its operations if the demand was not met.

Deshmukh had tried to intervene and stop the extortion, police said.

During the recent winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, Opposition leaders alleged that Valmik Karad, an `associate' of minister Dhananjay Munde, was involved in the case, though Karad has not been named as accused in the First Information Report at Kej police station. The Superintendent of Police of Beed was transferred after the murder became a political issue.