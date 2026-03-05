Oppn lacks confidence, tried to break alliance but DMK combine gained strength: TN CM

Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday accused the opposition parties of attempting to break the DMK alliance as they could not tolerate the combine's growth.

The "political foes" were envious and could not bear that the Secular Progressive Alliance formed in 2019 not only remained intact but also grew in strength over the years. Many parties joined the DMK alliance, adding to it additional strength, he said.

"That is why our political opponents, lacking confidence in their party's strength, were anxious that our alliance would break. They built imaginary fortresses and dreamt that they (allies) would leave us and that they were going to separate," Stalin, who is DMK president said, referring to the talks and subsequent sealing of seat-sharing agreement between his party and the Congress.

"They tried to break our alliance and even made an offer. But we carried our work, as their dreams soared," Stalin said without naming anyone, in a letter addressed to party workers.

He continued the discussions in a "harmonious and democratic manner" with the allies who were conscious that communal politics has no place in Tamil Nadu and that "we will never give up the rights of the state, while welcoming parties that wished to join our journey." In the run up to the 2021 Assembly elections he had sought an opportunity to rule the state for ten years continuously and successfully completed the first term in office as Chief Minister by placing Tamil Nadu on the development path.

"To continue the journey for unhindered development and world-class progress in every field, as I asked then, we must form the government for another 5-year term. A Dravidian model 2.0 government must be formed," Stalin urged.

He called upon the party workers to attend the DMK's state conference at Siruganur in Tiruchirappalli on March 9 in large numbers and make it a grand success. PTI JSP JSP KH