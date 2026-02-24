Oppn leader V D Satheesan accuses Kerala CM Vijayan govt of data leak, seeks criminal probe

Kanjirappally (Kerala), Feb 24 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition on Tuesday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling CPI(M) of "leaking" personal data of government employees and teachers, and demanded a criminal probe into the matter.

Addressing reporters, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan claimed that leaking personal information without consent was illegal and violated court directions.

His remarks came amid reports that government employees had received mobile messages from the chief minister reminding them about the recent disbursal of dearness allowance (DA) dues.

“Data is a valuable asset. Leaked data can be misused. It can even be sold. Are those in the CMO unaware that data is a valuable asset? The CPI(M) leadership and the chief minister have a role in the data leak,” he alleged.

He said no one should be sent messages using such data and stressed that data security must be ensured.

Satheesan alleged that official systems were being misused for political purposes and accused the CPI(M) of attempting to use public funds for election campaigning.

Alleging large-scale expenditure despite financial constraints, he said crores were being spent on advertisements and election-related activities even as the state exchequer remained under strain.

He further alleged that funds were being sourced through borrowings, including from welfare funds and cooperative banks.

Satheesan said his party would challenge any attempt to use taxpayers’ money for electoral gains, both legally and politically.

He also referred to a recent High Court decision cancelling the ‘Nava Kerala’ survey and said the opposition would seek to vacate the stay granted by the Supreme Court.

Claiming that a party circular directing CPI(M) and its youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), workers to act as volunteers in the survey had been produced before the court, he alleged that government machinery was being used to further the ruling party’s political interests.

On the recent vigilance court order granting bail to the Sabarimala tantri (chief priest) in a gold loss case, he said state Law Minister P Rajeev had no authority to question or undermine a judicial verdict.

He was referring to Rajeev’s recent remarks on the order.

“All courts are equal. The minister cannot dismiss a court order merely because it is unfavourable to the government,” he said, adding that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) must clarify the alleged role of the Sabarimala tantri in the case.

He also criticised the delay in appointing the 2014 pay commission, alleging that the government was attempting to shift financial liabilities to the next administration.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the film 'The Kerala Story', Satheesan alleged that attempts were being made to malign the state’s image and said appropriate legal steps should be taken.

The state government has not immediately responded to the allegations. PTI LGK SSK