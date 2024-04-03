Oppn leaders joining BJP as their parties facing leadership, ideological crises: Maurya

New Delhi: Opposition leaders are coming to the BJP fold as the leadership of their parties is changing "colours like a chameleon" and has no regard for core ideology, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said.

In an interview with PTI, he said the BJP never compromises with its ideology and those joining the party know this. They too have to strictly adhere to "our ideology", Maurya said.

The BJP leader also dismissed as "far from the truth" the allegations of opposition parties that the Narendra Modi government is misusing central probe agencies to intimidate and poach their leaders and that those facing corruption charges come out clean from the "BJP's washing machine" after they join the party.

The leaders of opposition parties that have formed a "ghamandia gathbandhan" are levelling such allegations against the BJP-led government at the Centre as part of their strategy to prepare a "script" in defence of their imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Maurya said.

He was referring to the INDIA bloc, which has been formed by some opposition parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, to counter the BJP in the elections.

"There is no truth in such kinds of talks. Probe agencies are working independently under the Modi government. The opposition keeps levelling such allegations as it has no issues to raise against the government," Maurya said.

Opposition leaders are making the allegation of central probe agencies being misused as many of them are facing charges such as that of corruption and know they will eventually end up behind bars, he said.

Maurya said political leaders switch sides during elections and many from the opposition have come to the BJP fold as well in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

"We know that some of these people did not have a good image, yet they were inducted into the BJP. But this doesn't mean that they have become free from the allegations against them after joining the BJP," he said.

Asked if leaders from other parties joining the BJP could spoil the atmosphere of the party as they do not share its ideology, Maurya said, "The BJP has never compromised with its ideology and it will never do so. Those who have come from other parties will have to follow our ideology. Those, who are not in a position to follow our ideology, would not come." He said the BJP has been consistent with its ideology but the leadership of opposition parties has "changed colours like a chameleon", be it Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee or others in the INDIA bloc.

"Until Prime Minister Narendra Modi came at the helm, they (opposition leaders) were not seen visiting temples. They have to visit temples today. This is the victory of our ideology and defeat of their ideology," Maurya said He said that "a large number of leaders from parties, which are against our ideology, have joined the BJP". Some of them, who have the potential to win in the Lok Sabha polls, have been given tickets by the BJP's central election committee, Maurya said. The BJP has the "most wonderful bouquet" today from the point of view of social equations, he said.

Maurya asserted that the BJP under Prime Minister Modi's leadership will win 370 Lok Sabha seats on its own, while members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will help achieve the target of winning more than 400 seats. "Narendra Modi ji is our poll candidate and 'kamal' (lotus) our party symbol," he added.