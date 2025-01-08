Oppn leaders meet Bihar Assembly Speaker to press for demand to disqualify defectors

Patna, Jan 8 (PTI) A delegation of opposition leaders in Bihar called on assembly Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav on Wednesday to press for their demand to disqualify six MLAs who have crossed over to the ruling NDA.

Led by RJD principal national general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui, the delegation said it was dissatisfied with Yadav's contention that notices have been issued to all the defectors and action will be taken after response is received.

Later speaking to reporters, Siddiqui said, "We reminded the Speaker of the old adage that justice delayed is justice denied. It is a case of flagrant violation of anti-defection law and if timely action is not taken, a wrong precedent would be set." Notably, RJD MLAs Sangita Kumari, Neelam Devi, Prahlad Yadav and Chetan Anand, besides Murari Gautam and Siddharth Saurav of Congress crossed over to the NDA in February last year.

The development had come in the backdrop of formation of a new government in the state, following yet another volte face by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who snapped ties with the Mahagathbandhan and returned to the NDA.

RJD leader Ranvijay Sahu, who was part of the delegation, said, "What is happening in Bihar is unprecedented. It has been a year since the defections took place. How long can the Speaker drag his feet? In a few months from now, there will be assembly elections." RJD leader Bhai Virendra said the defectors have been attending assembly sessions with impunity and sitting on the side reserved for ruling coalition members.

"We have raised a protest in the past. If action is not taken by the next session, proceedings may see more disruptions," he said.

Congress MLA Pratima Das, who was also part of the delegation, said, "We have urged the Speaker to act in a manner that upholds the provisions of the Constitution preventing members of political parties from switching sides." PTI PKD NAC ACD