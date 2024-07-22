Oppn leaders question decision allowing govt employees to participate in Sangh activities

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Several opposition leaders on Monday questioned the Centre's decision to lift the ban on government employees from participating in activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), with one of them accusing the body of destroying the Indian culture.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar termed the decision wrong and alleged the government works on the directions of the RSS.

"RSS was banned because it took them 52 year to accept the national flag. They may talk big, but the reality is that RSS has tried to destroy the culture of this country and they work for a particular religion," Anwar said.

"It is not a cultural organisation, all political decisions are taken by RSS," he said.

Former Union minister and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla questioned the timing of the decision.

"The ban is very old, of 1966. After that, government was formed with Jan Sangh, they did not lift the ban, Atal Bihari Vajpayee government came, they did not lift the ban... The Modi government has also been here for ten years, what has changed? They need to answer that," he said.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said the government should explain why an order, which has been there for around 50 years, was rescinded.

"Government must give a clear reason why they rescinded this order which has been there for more than 50 years. The first home minister of India passed this order," Chidambaram said.

"Government must give an explanation. Government employees to be affiliated to a political organisation compromises the neutrality of the bureaucracy," he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) called the decision shameful.

"With this order ED, IT, CBI, ECI and other sarkari officers can officially prove their Sanghi credentials. It is such a shame, instead of aligning only to Bharat Mata’s interests, BJP is leading them towards keeping ideological interests first," she said.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said the RSS does not believe in plurality of India, and is against Indian nationalism.

"RSS member's oath says they do not believe in diversity, pluralism of India. They swear on Hindu nationalism. So this is against Indian nationalism," Owaisi said.

He also questioned if BJP's allies in the NDA agree with it.

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader Chandrashekhar meanwhile said that the decision only made official what was already happening.

"Who says it was banned earlier? I know so many government officials who say they go to RSS... now it is official," he said. PTI AO AO VN VN