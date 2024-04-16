Oppn leaders read 'fatiha' for dead criminals but don't condole death of Hindus: UP CM Adityanath

Bijnor (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed that opposition leaders read the 'fatiha' for dead criminals but don't condole the death of Hindus.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally here at Nahtaur, Adityanath said that after 500 years, it would be for the first time that Ramlalla will celebrate Ram Navami -- the birthday of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram -- in his temple.

Attacking the opposition parties, Adityanath said the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party are immersed in quagmire and hate goodness.

"They glorify mafias and criminals and go to their homes and read the fatiha," Adityanath said referring to prayers offered by Muslims for the dead.

Advertisment

"But if an innocent Hindu becomes a victim of an accident, not a single word of condolence comes out of their mouth," he said.

The chief minister said, "We greet Ram-Ram to the common citizens and Ram Naam Satya to the mafia-criminals." He said that India is the only country where 'Aaradhya' (God) had to give proof for his birthplace.

"This situation was caused by the Congress and Samajwadi Party. They tried to jeopardize our faith, but Sanatan Samaj did not agree, it was determined to build a grand temple on the birthplace of Lord Ram," Adityanath said.

Advertisment

"We achieved success because of Prime Minister Prime Minister Modi," he said, according to a release issued in Lucknow.

The chief minister said our generations are blessed that we will witness the birth anniversary programme in the grand temple.

He said the credit goes to people also as they formed the BJP government.

Advertisment

Adityanath appealed all to vote for Nagina Lok Sabha candidate Om Kumar.

"One right vote cast changes the fate. One vote cast in the wrong place creates an identity crisis," he said.

The chief minister also extended greetings on Ram Navami along with the Ashtami Tithi of Basantik Navratri. PTI ABN AS AS