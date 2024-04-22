Oppn leaders slam Modi's 'wealth redistribution' remark, urge people to approach EC

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments made at an elections rally in Rajasthan, with some leaders also appealing to people to reach out to the Election Commission of India.

In a post on X, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said while the prime minister's remarks are atrocious, the silence of the Election Commission is worse.

"This is atrocious! The silence of the Election Commission is more atrocious!! Modi's inflammatory speech is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Supreme Court pronouncements on Hate Speech," Yechury said.

Modi's inflammatory speech is a gross violation of the Moral Code of Conduct & Supreme Court pronouncemnts on Hate Speech. Merits strictest action & contempt of Court. pic.twitter.com/dwNWLMQN6u — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2024

"Merits strictest action and contempt of Court," he said.

The CPI (M) leader hoped the Supreme Court will take note of the incident and initiate action.

"Hope the Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of this incendiary speech and issues Modi a contempt of Court notice followed by strictest punishment," he said.

Party sources said that a petition signed by "concerned citizens," will be sent to the Election Commission later in the day.

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale also appealed to the people to write to the Election Commission over Modi's remarks.

In a post on X, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP shared the email id of the Chief Election Commissioner, and urged people to write to him, stating that the poll panel does not listen to the Opposition.

"Election Commission ignores the Opposition and has kept giving a free pass to Modi and the BJP. During elections, the EC is not accountable to political parties. But - they're accountable to the people of India," Gokhale said.

BUT - they're… — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) April 21, 2024

He urged at least a thousand "responsible Indian citizens" to send a short email to the CEC demanding strict action against Modi for his remarks.

While addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute wealth to Muslims.

Modi alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children."