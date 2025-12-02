Oppn leaders to meet in Parliament on Wednesday morning to discuss joint strategy

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Floor leaders from various opposition parties will meet on Wednesday morning in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss their joint strategy in Parliament.

Sources said the opposition leaders will convene at 9.45 am to plan their approach during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The Trinamool Congress did not participate in a meeting of opposition parties held on Monday, which aimed to develop a collective strategy for the first day of the winter session.

Various parties have been protesting in Parliament, demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, but the government declined to hold an immediate discussion on this matter.

However, during a meeting on Tuesday evening, the government agreed to conduct discussions on the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' in the Lok Sabha on the following Monday, as well as on electoral reforms in the lower house the day after. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate on 'Vande Mataram' in the Lok Sabha.

The government has said that a discussion on the two issues would be held in the Rajya Sabha after they conclude in the Lok Sabha.